Hotel Ramada nominated ‘Leading Business Hotel in South Asia’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu’s first art-hotel Ramada Jammu City Centre has been nominated as the Leading Business Hotel in South Asia, during fourth edition of South Asia Travel Awards 2019 (SATA), South-Asia’s Prestigious Travel Industry awards.

The coveted South Asia Travel awards have grown significantly in terms of participation from the industry as well as the number of awards given out each year. It is a one-of-its-kind initiative in honouring stellar organisations and individuals in 37 categories under 10 segments.

Siddhant Chowdhary, Managing Director, Hotel Ramada, Jammu City Centre, said, “It is indeed an honour to have been nominated as the leading business hotel among six countries in South Asia. We are fortunate to have been recognised by the best in South Asia for the team’s dedication to serve the people of Jammu”.

“Ramada Jammu City Centre was built on local materials such as stones handpicked from Tawi basin and wood from the forests of Jammu & Kashmir. The construction is a seamless fusion of modern-day designs, patterns and intricate architectural carvings. The Hotel offers a perfect choice for both leisure and business travellers. The entire hotel is immersed in rich culture and traditions. Basohli School of Miniature Painting, a metaphor of vigorous, bold and imaginative art-form, famous all over the world, drones the walls. The birds of Gharana Wetlands will mesmerize you through their paintings, all of which have been done by renowned local artists. Hotel Ramada provides fascinating experiences of local tradition and rich heritage, while retaining top-notch standards when it comes to style, hospitality and service,” he said.