Hotel Ramada awarded as ‘Leading Boutique Hotel in South Asia’

JAMMU: Ramada Jammu City Centre has been awarded as the ‘Leading Boutique Hotel in South Asia’ in fourth edition of ‘South Asia Travel Awards 2019’ (SATA), South-Asia’s Most Prestigious Travel Industry Awards.

Siddhant Chowdhary, Director Ramada Jammu City Centre received the award during a glittering ceremony attended by who’s who of the hospitality industry that took place at the beachfront destination of Galle in Sri Lanka. The other winners included Amari Galle, Movenpick Hotel Colombo, Taj Palace New Delhi, Taj Tashi Bhutan, Sheraton Grand, Waterfront Resort Nepal, The Way Dhaka, Cocoon Maldives besides others.

The coveted ‘South Asia Travel Awards’ have grown significantly in terms of participation from the industry as well as the number of awards given out each year.

It is an one-of-its-kind initiative in honouring stellar organisations and individuals in 39 categories in 10 segments.

Siddhant Chowdhary, Director of Hotel Ramada Jammu City Centre said that, “It is indeed an honour to have been adjudged and awarded as the Leading Boutique Hotel from among six countries in South Asia.” He added that it is really fortunate to have been recognised by the Best in South Asia for which the credit goes to the team’s dedication to the ideal of serving people of Jammu with total commitment.

Raju Chowdhary, Managing Director of Hotel Ramada Jammu City Centre said, “I would like to dedicate this award to the whole team and most importantly to the valuable feedback we receive from our guests. The people of Jammu and the tourists have showered us with a lot of love and confidence, and we hope to keep on growing with their unstinted and unending support.”

Dipinder Benjamin, Director of Franchise Operations Eurasia – Wyndham Hotels and Resorts said that Hotel Ramada Jammu City Centre was awarded because of the level of services and comforts it provides to guests.