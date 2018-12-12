Hotel employee dies under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A man who was working in a hotel in Jammu was on Tuesday found dead under mysterious circumstances.
As per the details, staff of Asia Hotel on seeing an employee Bhim Bhadur unconscious informed the police which took him to the hospital where he was declared dead. Police has questioned his co-workers regarding the same and registered a case for investigation.
