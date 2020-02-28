Horticulture Deptt organises training programme on E-NAM

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Department of Horticulture Planning & Marketing, Fruit Complex Narwal, Jammu organised two-day training camp on E-NAM, Model Act, Financial Code / Rules, and GEM Portal here on Thursday.

Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Secretary, Horticulture and Agriculture Department was the Chief Guest who inaugurated the training programme. Lone, while addressing the house, highlighted the importance of mechanization of Agricultural/Horticultural produce and suggested adoption of modernized techniques / ways to increase the productivity. He quoted the examples of China, Europe, Greece and other such countries who have adopted the modern techniques to increase the production manifolds without compromising with the quality of the produce.

Prof Anil Bhat and Prof Pawan Sharma from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture, Science and Technology (SKUAST) Jammu presented their papers on E-NAM and Model APMR Act respectively.