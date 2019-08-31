Horticulture Deptt organises farmers awareness camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

HIRANAGAR: A farmers awareness camp was organized at village Bhaiya (Hiranagar) on Friday by the Department of Horticulture Kathua in which large number of farmers participated which was chaired by SDM Hiranagar Suresh Sharma.

C.L Sharma Chief Horticulture Officer, Kathua deliberated upon the latest Horticultural techniques and also discussed the remedial measures of the problems being faced by local orchardists and deliberated in detail about various schemes being implemented by Horticulture Department in the District. The farmers were also apprised in detail about the various new techniques like Drip irrigation, farm machinery, protected cultivation, etc.

While interacting with the farmers SDM Hiranagar Suresh Sharma emphasised about the importance of Horticulture sector in creating job opportunities for the Rural Youth and also figured out various problems being faced by the farming community. Ashwani Khajuria SMS (DL) deliberated about the various technical operations involved in Orchard raising to optimize the fruit production. Fruit plants were distributed among the participants. Horticulture Development Officer, Hiranagar extended vote of thanks to the all dignitaries and famers who participated in the camp later the team also visited and inspected the new plantations and various other activities made by the department in the current year.