Horticulture Deptt officials given farewell

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Balwan Singh, Head Assistant, Indira Sharma, Senior Assistant of Directorate Office, Ashok Kumar, foreman of DMPP Office Udheywalla and Bharat Bushan HTGII of Chief Horticulture Office, were accorded a warm and affectionate farewell on their superannuation.

On the occasion Director Horticulture, Jammu Anuradha Gupta, Joint Director Horticulture, Deputy Director Horticulture (Central), Chief Horticulture Officer besides other officers and officials of the department extended best wishes for a healthy post retirement life to all the retirees.

The speakers highlighted the dedication of the retirees and hailed their contribution towards the department.