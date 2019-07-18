Horticulture Deptt imparts training on fruit preservation

STATE TIMES NEWS

HIRANAGAR: A training programme on fruit preservation was conducted at village Saida, Hiranagar by Horticulture Department in wihch 50 women trainees learned the technology of fruit and vegetable preservation.

Chief Horticulture Officer Kathua C.L Sharma presided over the function and distributed the certificates and preservation kits amongst trainees. Anil Chhibber, MCC Kathua asked the trainees to utilise the knowledge for domestic and commercial preservation of local produce.

Sanjiv Kumar DLSMS Kathua elaborated about the departmental schemes. Ashwani Sharma Sarpanch thanked the Horticulture Department for organizing the training programme.