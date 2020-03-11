Horticulture Deptt holds district level Bagwani Mela

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Horticulture Department Samba today organized a district level Bagwani Mela at Vijaypur under the centrally sponsored scheme Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH).

District Development Commissioner Samba, Rohit Khajuria was the chief guest whereas SDM Chander Prakash and CPO Sukhleen Kour were the special guest on the occasion.

The programme was attended by over 400 farmers and orchardists of the district. Various departmental stalls with live fruit samples from the field of the district along with machineries that are available for farming on incentives were displayed.

Chief Horticulture Officer Samba Anil Kumar Gorkha apprised the farmer about the departmental schemes in detail and impressed upon them to take up horticulture so as to double their farm income. Sh.

DLSMS Ashwini Sharma deliberated on various management practices to be followed in orchard. Representatives of allied departments; agriculture, sheep husbandry, animal husbandry besides Sarpanchs and panches of various panchayats were also present on the occasion.