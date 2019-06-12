Horticulture Department organises Growers’ Contact programme

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Horticulture Department and Horticulture Planning & Marketing Department on Wednesday organised Growers’ Contact program at Apni Mandi Tapyal to promote horticulture marketing activities at Apni Mandi Tapyal to make it functional by coming mangoes harvesting period in Samba.

SDM Gaghwal Ritu Gupta, CHO Sushil Angurana, Area Marketing Officer Priyadarshini Parihar, SMS KVK Nirja Kumari, Scientist Sanjay Khajuria KVK, AGMO Samba Anuj Verma, HDO Gaghwal Rakesh Kumar, members of recently constituted Local Management Committee of Apni Mandi Tapyal and a number of local farmers/ orchardists were present on the occasion.

SDM Gaghwal exhorted on agriculturists to take benefits of the facility created exclusively for farmers at Apni Mandi Tapyal. It was informed that the Deputy Commissioner Samba is personally supervising the schemes and government programs, especially for uplifting living standard of the agriculturists, in Samba district.

CHO Sushil Angurana gave a brief about the schemes being run by the Horticulture Department in Samba district. He assured his full support to make the Apni Mandi functional.

AMO Jammu Samba Kathua Pridarshini Prihar threw light upon different post harvesting schemes of the department including three tier Fruit & Vegetables Markets Network created by the Department of Horticulture Planning & Marketing Department.

AGMO Samba, Anuj Verma, introduced the members of newly constituted Local Management Committee for Apni Mandi Tapyal, as per approval accorded by the Director Horticulture Planning & Marketing.