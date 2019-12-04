Horticulture Department conducts farmers’ awareness camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: A farmer’s awareness camp was held at Govt. Fruit Plant Nursery Maralia on Tuesday under the scheme MIDH 2019-20. The awareness camp was attended by Chief Horticulture Officer Jammu, Sarbjit Singh, Vijay Kumar Angurana, District Horticulture Officer Jammu, Sanjeev Kurlupia, DLSMS (Ento) and Abhinav Gupta, Horticulture Dev. Officer, R.S Pura.

While addressing the camp Chief Horticulture Officer Jammu Sarbjit Singh exhorted on availing incentives on departmental Schemes under CAPEX and CSS. He also emphasized on timely completion of works to ensure proper expenditure.

Vijay Kumar Angurana, District Horticulture Officer, Jammu while speaking impressed on use of Bio-Pesticides for the control of insects/pests/ diseases. He also asked them to spray Chemicals keeping in view the Threshold level of the Insects/Pests/ Diseases.

District Soil Analyst S. Gurdeep Singh Kapoor was also present with his staff and Mobile Testing Van for on spot analysis of soil samples.

Sanjeev Kurlupia, DLSMS elaborated on various insects/pests/ diseases of different fruit crops and explained different ways to control them. Official from Agriculture Department also interacted with the farmers regarding latest crop damage due to rains. During the programme 200 Guava plants distributed among the participants for kitchen gardening.

The camp was attended by about 100 progressive orchardist/farmers of R.S. Pura block. The camp was also attended by Sarpanchs and Panchs of the area. The camp concluded with vote of thanks by Abhinav Gupta Horticulture Dev. Officer R.S Pura.