Hopes of Jammu people remained hopes under BJP rule: Bhalla

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla on Thursday criticised BJP Government for sanctioning paltry compensation of Rs 675 per Kanal to rain-hit farmers in district Jammu leaving affected farmers disappointed with ‘meager’ relief.

“Farmers were expecting that Lt Governor would announce a major relief package for them but Rs 675 per kanal compensation is very less,” Bhalla said while addressing party workers meeting here.

Admitting that announced amount is very low, Bhalla questioned does BJP has courage to condemn the same and stand with farmers. “There is a difference between what BJP leaders say and what they do. In reality, hopes of Jammu people remained just ‘hopes’ under BJP’s rule,” he added.

“Paddy-crop suffered heavy damage due to heavy rains in entire paddy growing border belt of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts and several other parts of Jammu region,” Bhalla said and urged the administration to immediately reassess overall damage and announce adequate relief package for affected farmers.

“Farmers are in great distress in entire rice-growing belt of R S Pura, Suchetgarh, Bishnah, parts of Samba, Hiranagar areas of Kathua, Marh, Kanachack and several other parts,” he added. Seeking adequate ex-gratia relief and compensation to affected farmers, Bhalla said that farmers are worst neglected and sufferers in BJP regime in the country and slogan of Modi Govt to double the income of farmers has proved to be hollow. He lashed out at the BJP Govt for neglecting farmers in the country, who are in great distress.