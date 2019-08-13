Hopeful of relaxing curbs post I-Day rehearsals: Principal Secretary

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said it is hopeful of further relaxations in the security clampdown after the dress rehearsal for the August 15 Independence Day celebrations conclude.

Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal told a press conference here that while prohibitory conditions have been relaxed in various parts of Kashmir, the Jammu region is “almost entirely” free of restrictions.

“We are further hopeful that once the full dress rehearsals for Independence Day, being carried out in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh concludes, there will be further relaxations,” Kansal said.

He added that the administration is hopeful August 15 celebrations will be carried out in a “grand” manner.

The official said they are following the policy of “relaxation and easing out” in all parts of the state.

He added that medical services of all kinds are continuing “normal and unhindered”.(PTI)