Hope Centre continues support: CM

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said she hoped that the Centre would continue its support to enable the state to provide best opportunities to youngsters and create an atmosphere to nourish their talent.

She was speaking at the 17th Convocation of the University of Jammu, in which Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was the chief guest.

“We hope to receive continuous support from the Union government in building the foundations for what I describe as Jammu and Kashmir 2.0,” the chief minister said.

“For me, Jammu and Kashmir 2.0 is fundamentally about providing the best opportunities to the young people of this state and creating an atmosphere in which their talent can be nourished,” Mehbooba said at the convocation ceremony.

Mehbooba, the pro-chancellor of the varsity, said the principle objectives of her government were to create a knowledge-based society on three pillars – education, employability and empowerment — in accordance with the goals of J-K 2.0.

Noting that majority of awards at the convocation were conferred on women students, she said, The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign is going great as far as the Jammu University is concerned.”

I was pleased to see girls being awarded degrees and medals one after the another. Boys were also there, but majority belonged to the girls today Jammu and Kashmir will show a way for women-led development rather than development for women, she said.

Mehbooba said, we are committed to education and learning as vehicles of human betterment and as essential foundations for the democratic institutions.

Lauding the people of Jammu for being inclusive, tolerant and accommodative, she said, I think there cannot be a better example of a place than Jammu.”