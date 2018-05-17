Hope all in Kashmir will reciprocate: BJP

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday expressed hope that the Centre’s decision to stop operations of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan will be reciprocated by all in the valley.

“We welcome the prudent decision taken by Hon’ble PM and HM with a profound hope that this gesture will be reciprocated by one and all in the valley (and it) will witness peace during d holy month of Ramazan (sic),” BJP’s General Secretary Ram Madhav tweeted.

Madhav is the BJP’s pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir, where his party is a junior partner to the PDP in the government.

The Home Ministry announced that the security forces will not launch any operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan, seen as conciliatory move by the Centre as it tries to restore peace in the Valley.