Honey Bears conducts ‘Hands at Work’ activity

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Gummy Bears of Heritage School organised a fun filled activity day for the parents and grandparents of Honey Bears’ students on Saturday in the school auditorium.

The event was specially dedicated to grandparents, who added a charm to the programme. Rinnie Sharma welcomed the guests of the day.

The event started with the divine Shaloka-“Vakratunde Mahakaya” invoking the blessings of “Lord Ganesha” followed by a welcome dance dedicated to all grandparents and thereafter a medley of rhymes.

The invited guests thoroughly enjoyed the activities and participated with zeal and enthusiasm. The children were very happy and excited to see their familiy’s active participation on stage. The young Gummy Bears also mesmerised the audience with a peppy dance performance.

The winners of the games were felicitated by the Principal, Akash Pradhan.