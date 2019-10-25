Hone latent talents, skills of students at early age: Dilbag

DGP inaugurates Primary Wing of Police Public School Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Primary Wing of Police Public School Miran Sahib here was inaugurated by Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, who is also Chief Patron of Jammu Kashmir Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA)/Police Public School in presence of Chairperson of J&K PWWA/PPS, Dr. Rubinder Kaur.

On this occasion senior PWWA members Archana Choudhary, Shabnam Mir, IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, IGP Armed Jammu Danesh Rana (Administrative Officer PPS), SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh, Commandant JKAP 8th Shiv Kumar Sharma Nodal Officer PPS, Manoj Kumar Pandit AIG (Welfare) PHQ, SP (Hqrs.) Jammu Farooq Qaiser, PWWA members, Gazetted Officers and Principal PPS Renuka Guleria were present.

After the inauguration, the DGP inspected the different class rooms, library and computer lab of the wing.

He interacted with the students and their class teachers in respective classes.

Later on DGP addressed teaching and non-teaching staff of the school, students and the management committee members of the PWWA/PPS.

The DGP said that he was happy to interact with the students and to find that the requirements of the new wing have been fulfilled.

He said that the way the students have been taught showed that the standard of teaching has improved a lot; however, continued that much more needs to be done.

He impressed upon honing the latent talents and skills of the students at early age. He said that we should make our students more confident and sharp.

He said that besides the studies more emphasis must be put on knowing the cultural heritage of our country. The DGP impressed upon the teachers that the students must be sensitized about the menace of drugs and other social evils so that they do not follow wrong path.

He impressed upon the teachers to imbibe the “Guru-Shisha” system of education for the overall growth of students. Emphasizing a balanced growth of students, he said that along the academics, outdoor activities must be given due time.

The DGP also highlighted the need for career counseling, attention and advised the students to inculcate the spirit of honesty, sincerity, obedience and nationalism. He also impressed upon the teachers to get a regular feedback from the parents.

Referring to the wards of martyrs, the DGP directed the school administration and teachers to take extra care of such students as their parents have given sacrifice for the nation which has put extra duty and responsibility on us. Referring to the Indian Nobel laureate Abhijeet Banerjee the DGP said that by proper coaching education and care the students of our schools can bring laurels, for the country.

Earlier, in her welcome address Principal of the School Renuka Guleria thanked the DGP and management of the school for the newly renovated primary wing of the school.

She said that the school has one of the best infrastructures and presently 826 students are studying. She expressed her gratitude for providing best learning environment to the students.