Home remedies to increase platelet count

Share Share 0 Share 0

Known as thrombocytopenia in medical terms, low platelet count is a health disorder in which your blood platelets are lower than normal.

Platelets are the tiniest among the blood cells, much smaller than red and white blood cells. They aid in blood clotting and help in prevent

ing blood loss from the body, in case of injury. With a life span of 5 to 9 days, they are present in a very large number in our body.

Reasons of low platelet count

Loss of platelets is a serious problem as it leads to blood loss from our body. There can be two reasons behind less number of platelets – either they are getting destroyed or enough are not getting produced. This could be due to various reasons including:

-Reduced production of platelets due to anaemia, viral infections, leukaemia, chemotherapy, excessive alcohol consumption and deficiency of Vitamin B12.

-Presence of platelets in the spleen due to any severe liver disease or cancer.

-Breakdown of platelets due to health problems like ITP, TTP, bacterial infection in blood, reaction to medicines and autoimmune disease.

Some symptoms of low platelets can be fatigue, weakness, prolonged bleeding from cuts, rashes on skin, bleeding through urine or stool. But with some changes in lifestyle and by following few home remedies, blood platelet count can be increased.

Below are some simple home remedies to increase the blood platelet count.

Papaya and papaya leaves

Papaya and its leaves both are very helpful in increasing the platelet count in our body, says a research conducted by Asian Institute of Science and Technology, Malaysia in 2009. You can consume ripe papaya and drink the juice of its leaves every day till the time your platelet count doesn’t come to normal. You can also drink papaya juice and add a little lemon juice to it.

Pumpkin and its seeds

The nutrients in pumpkin are helpful in producing protein effectively, which is very important for producing platelets. Pumpkin also has Vitamin A which helps in the production of platelets in our body. So, regular consumption of pumpkin and its seeds helps us in increasing

our platelet count.

Lemon juice

Lemon provides our body with a good amount of Vitamin C. Vitamin C helps in improving the platelet count. Not only this, Vitamin C also improves our immunity which in turn is very useful for preventing free radical damage of platelets.

Amla (Indian gooseberries)

Amla is also rich in Vitamin C and provides all the benefits that lemon does. In addition to this, amla is rich in antioxidants and thus helps in preventing numerous health problems which can lead to low platelet count.

Beet root

Beet root also prevents the free radical damage of platelets and helps in increasing its number. Therefore, consuming a glass of beet root juice can greatly help in increasing the number of platelets.

Wheat grass

A study published in International Journal of Universal pharmacy and Life Sciences states that wheatgrass can be beneficial in increasing the number of platelets in our blood.

This happens because wheatgrass is high in chlorophyll, with a molecular structure like that of haemoglobin molecule in our body.

You can consume half a cup of wheatgrass juice with a little lemon juice for increasing its effectiveness.

Vitamin C is a nutrient that enhances iron absorption by binding itself with iron. This prevents the formation of insoluble and unabsorbable iron compounds.

Aloe Vera juice

Aloe Vera helps in blood purification process. It is also effective in preventing blood infections. All this leads to increase in blood platelet count and treats the problem of low platelets effectively.

Spinach

Spinach is rich in Vitamin K, which helps in prevention of blood loss from cuts and injuries. Also, daily consumption of spinach juice can drastically improve the number of blood platelets.