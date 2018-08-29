Home Guards urge Governor for redressal of grievances

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Welcoming new Governor Satya Pal Malik in Jammu and Kashmir, All J&K Home Guards Welfare Association State President Kamla Sharma on Tuesday expressed hope that the new Governor will redress their genuine grievances for which they have been fighting since long.

Talking to reporters here, Kamla said “We will carry on their fight for their regularisation till their ultimate goal of regularisation as a constable is achieved.”

She stated that the previous administration and government have totally failed implement the Supreme Court order in letter and spirit due to which the Home Guards are still facing lot of hardships.

She has further said that recently the Government raised the slot of pay raising the amount from Rs 545 to Rs 2700 but such step is too meager to run the domestic system at the present time.

She added that the deputation recently met with the Advisor Vijay Kumar who assured that their grievances shall be meted out within a shortest possible time but till date nothing has been done positive in this regard.

She regretted that while many states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, MP, UP and Goa had implemented the Supreme Court order to adjust Home Guards as regular constables but J&K State is not implementing the same.

She appealed to the Governor to end atrocities on the Home Guards by implementing the Supreme Court judgement regarding adjustment of all Home Guards of the State as regular constables.

She said that according to the judgement of the Apex Court, equal pay should be given for equal work but the allowance paid to Home Guards in the State is insult to the duties performed by them.