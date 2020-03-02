Home for Aged & Infirm to start ‘Senior Citizens Club’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Home For Aged and Infirm, Amphalla, has decided to start a day-care Senior Citizen Centre/Club in its premises, as it considers that revered elders are real strength of the Nation.

In a statement issued here, Vijay Kumar Bhagotra, Honorary Secretary of the Home appealed to senior citizens to get themselves registered for the club at the earliest, so that adequate arrangements can be made for their comfortable, peaceful and restful experience at Home.

“It will be a place of cheerfulness, where elders can meet and share their experiences, happiness, success stories with other enlightened persons, under one-roof, for dissemination of information and vast knowledge. They can spell out solutions to social issues and guide the society, using their years of experiences and expertise in different fields, which shall be a welcome gesture,” he added.

“Indoor games, reading facilities, newspapers, magazines, books of their choices, cultural, religious activities and spiritual discourses, celebration of national, international and religious festivals, outdoor picnics, daily evening Satsang followed by Aarti, physiotherapy care centre, light refreshment and many others facilities shall be made available to elders during their stay,” he informed.