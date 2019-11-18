Home for Aged & Infirm holds annual general body meet

Soni elected President for another term

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Annual General Body meeting of Home for Aged and Infirm, Ambphalla Jammu, popularly known as ‘Vridh Aashram’, established on 8thJune 1964, held here on Sunday under chairmanship of its President, I D Soni (State Commissioner, J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides).

During the meeting, the Annual Report and Audited Accounts for year 2018-19 and Budget proposals for year 2019-20, presented by Secretary, Vijay Kumar Bhagotra, were adopted by the House. A well-equipped Physiotherapy Care Centre has been working in the premises since 15-12-2015 and it was decided to extend services of the Centre, at reasonable rates, to other senior citizens as well. The House expressed satisfaction over sincere efforts put in by the Managing Committee for improvement in overall functioning of the Home and living conditions of inmates. Male and female representatives of inmates also expressed satisfaction with amenities, facilities and medicare being provided to them by the Home.

As three years term of the present Managing Committee elected on December, 18, 2016 is going to expire soon, I D Soni and Vijay Kumar Bhagotra were unanimously re-elected as President and Honorary Secretary respectively for a further term of three years. The elected President shall reconstitute the Committee as per the Constitution later.

Soni urged public for liberal donations in cash and in kind on regular basis for fulfilling daily needs of inmates besides improving facilities and amenities as well as maintenance of requisite infrastructure and assets of the Home. The donations to the Home are exempted from Income Tax under section 80G(V) of Income Tax Act, 1961. He also appealed the public at large to visit the Home at their convenience and interact with inmates so that they do not feel neglected by the society, for whose welfare they had also contributed during their active past life.

Vijay Bhagotra, Secretary urged the members to visit the Home at their convenience from time to time to favour the management with their valuable suggestions for overall improvement in living conditions of inmates as well as functioning of the Home.

Besides members of General Body, Prem Gupta, former Inspector General of Police (Patron), H S Manhas Vice President, B B Gupta Joint Secretary, Members of Managing Committee Vijay Gupta, Nirmala Zutshi, R C Vaid, Ponit Nanda, Pankaj Gupta, Dinesh Gupta and Vinod Kumar were also present during the meeting.