Holy mace taken to ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ Temple

Srinagar: In connection with Shri Amarnath Yatra-2019, the holy mace (Chhari-Mubarak) was taken to ancient ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ Temple, Hari Parvat, Srinagar by Mahant Deependra Giri here on Friday to pay obeisance to the Goddess on the occasion of ‘Shravan Shukla Paksha Ditiya’ as per age-old customs. Sizeable number of Sadhus and pilgrims participated in Pujan, that lasted for more than a hour.

Goddess ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ popularly known as ‘Tripursundari’ amongst the mystics, is believed to be ‘Isht Devi’ (Presiding Deity) of Srinagar city, who manifested herself in a figure of ‘Shila’ (Holy-Rock) at Hari-Parvat. Sadhus, who participated in the pujan, prayed for everlasting peace in the State.

The ‘Chhari-Sthapana’ ceremony shall be performed tomorrow, 3rd August, 2019 at Shri Amareshwar Temple Akhara Building, Budshah Chowk and traditional ‘Chhari-Pujan’ shall be performed on the occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ falling on Monday, 5th August 2019.

The Chhari-Mubarak shall leave on 10th August from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar for main course of pilgrimage and reach Holy Shrine of Shri Amarnathji, situated at an altitude of 13500 ft in South Kashmir, on auspicious day of ‘Shravan-Purnima’ (Raksha-Bandhan) falling on 15th August, coinciding with Independence Day, this year.