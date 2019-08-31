Holy mace of Kailash Yatra reaches Bhadarwah

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: The holy mace (Charri Mubarak) of ancient Kailash Yatra reached back Bhadarwah from Kailash Kund located at a height of 14700 ft above sea level on Thursday evening.

Despite tense situation this year, good number of pilgrims converged at high altitude Lake-Kailash Kund to have a dip in icy water of the holy Lake during last three days of the annual Kailash Yatra.

The holy mace of serpent god, which started from ancient Nag temple of Gatha was joined on the way by half a dozen charris.

After having night halts at Hayan and Ramtund on 27th and 28th August respectively during 21 kilometer long stretch, the pilgrims on Thursday reached at holy Kailash Kund, where they had a bath in ice cold water of the high altitude Lake to have blessings of Lord Shiva and Serpent god, lord Vasuki Nag.

After performing the age old rituals at Kali Nag, Hayan, Gan Thak, Gau-peera, Ramtund, Shankh Padar and finally on Thursday at Kailash Kund, charri reached back Bhadarwah last evening, where it was received by hundreds of enthusiastic followers of Lord Vasuki Nag at Vasuk Dera.

SDPO Bhaderwah Aadil Rishu and SHO Shamim Ahmed also joined the pilgrims from Market area to Vasuki Nag Temple Bhadarwah.

While speaking to the Media, SDPO Bhadarwah Aadil Rishu said that tight security arrangements were made for Kailash Yatra, which concluded smoothly and peacefully here today. SDPO also congratulated all security forces deployed with the yatra for smooth conduct of the holly pilgrimage, which is located in tough terrain.