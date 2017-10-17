Holistic development of Nagrota constituency a mission: Rana

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana on Tuesday said that holistic development of Nagrota Assembly Constituency is his mission and pledged to take it forward with same zeal, notwithstanding constraints.

“As representative of the Nagrota Constituency, I will continue to knock every door to have best for the people within given resources”, Rana said while taking stock of the macadimisation of roads in Dhok Waziran this afternoon.

The MLA announced Rs 4 lakh for women bathing space at Shamshan Ghat, Rs 1.50 lakh for raising boundary wall of the community centre and said that Rs 10 lakh worth community hall would start within a month while 12 lanes and drains have been upgraded. He said work has begun on installation of 100 KV transformer and various other flood related works at a cost of Rs 18 lakh. He said 3.1 kilometre roads have been black-topped in Dhok Waziran.

In his interaction with the people, he said the challenges were numerous but his resolve remained equally steadfast. In this context, he referred to impetus given to various schemes due to persistent persuasion and said the people of the constituency were craving for development.

The Provincial President reiterated his demand for special dispensation for the constituency keeping in view its huge potential as viable extension of the greater Jammu. He said he has been pursuing this agenda vigorously so that Nagrota comes up on the map of Jammu region as a vibrant hub of academia, sports, housing and economic activity.

Highlighting the crucial importance of Nagrota constituency, the MLA said the area remains in a vibrant mode round the clock due to 24×7 pilgrim influx besides tourist flow to the Valley as also Ladakh. He also referred to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Specialty in its close vicinity, saying these are being thronged by people from across the country. He said the constituency is required to be developed on fast track basis as a special dispensation. “This may call for raising infrastructure on a massive scale so that various facilities are created for tourists and pilgrims”, he said, adding that this will be in addition to having institutional complexes, sports facilities, institutions of higher learning besides industrial estates.