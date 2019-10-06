Holding BDC polls with detained opposition mockery of democracy: Bhalla

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Former Minister and senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla on Sunday termed it unfortunate to conduct Block Development Council (BDC) polls at a time when there is no political activity in the State for over 60 days.

While interacting with Panchayat members of district Poonch in connection with BDC polls, Bhalla expressed concern over political and security atmosphere in the State. He alleged that it is a mockery of democracy to hold BDC elections that too on party-basis when majority of the opposition leaders have been detained. He said that it would have been better to hold the proposed elections to BDCs after complete implementation of 73rd amendment of Indian Constitution to ensure maximum participation of people.

“BDCs polls hold great significance for Panchayati Raj Institutions in J&K as these are being conducted for the first time here. The constitution of BDCs will hold no meaning if these are conducted on pattern of J&K Panchayati Act, 1989 without considering all provisions of 73rd amendment of Indian Constitution,” Bhalla said.

Bhalla further said that Congress has always advocated empowerment of Panchayats and opposed amendment in J&K Panchayati Raj Act, saying it was a ‘retrograde decision’ by the government to negate the very basic concept of 73rd amendment of Constitution introduced in the Act.

The PDP-BJP government had taken a very retrograde decision to negate the very basic concept of 73rd amendment of the Constitution introduced in the J&K Panchayat Raj Act on March 14, 2014 after a long-drawn struggle by the Congress in the State. The elections to the panchayats had to be held as per amended law of 2014, which as per 73rd amendment providing 33 per cent reservation to women, SCs and STs at Panch, Sarpanch and block-level respectively and in district boards.

Congress has been also demanding a separate Finance Commissions for Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) as per central law. He maintained that ir will help in effective disbursement and utilization of funds apart from identifying resources. He exhorted party workers to strengthen the booth units and gear up for all kinds of electoral battles in near future.

Ex MLC Jahangir Mir, Ex MLA Mohammad Akram, District President Ch Ghani, Youth State Vice President Ajaz Ch, Parveen Khan, Raiyaz Naz, Taj Mir, Gulzar Jatt, Noor Ahmed, Mohd, Amim, Talib Hussain, Hazi Safif and Ch Nazir were also present on the occasion.