Hold your breath: Trikuta Nagar Police cracks whip on narco smugglers, seizes eight grams heroin

Hold your breath. Finally the Trikuta Nagar Police has scripted a saga of policing and set an example of agility by apprehending three persons with ‘a very huge quantity’ of eight grams heroin like substance during its drive against drugs under Operation Sanjeevani. The yeomen job undertaken by the police team led by Inspector Bishnesh Kumar qualifies for a gallantry medal, if not the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service, for recovering whopping eight grams drug-that too heroin like substance.

No wonder, one of these days, the police team will find itself recommended for some bravery award, as their ‘bravery and sense of commitment to duty’ has brought laurels to Jammu Police that has started Operation Sanjeevani with much fanfare.

While making the big announcement through a handout, the police, however, has not clarified where this ‘consignment’ of drug was heading for. Of course it would not have been Trikuta Nagar area where drugs are on sale at multiple outlets in places like Bahu Plaza, Shiva Market, Rail Head Complex, Jhuggis and other areas under the very nose of the police.

The big question after the huge recovery of eight grams heroin like substance arises whether the seizure is for the sake of record on inventory, as history stands testimony to the fact how huge consignments of contraband has reached the markets with show-off of a little quantity, not only to keep the record straight but also to save the carriers from noose. By undertaking the recovery at a Naka, the police is demonstrating its efficiency.

The City of Temples is at the brink of attaining the tag of Udta Jammu given the menace of drug trafficking, which has reportedly witnessed alarming spurt lately, unfortunately due to active connivance of black-sheep in the police force. They are getting scot-free mainly due to nexus at higher level to some extent and essentially because of the top brass engaged in tackling the law and order situation in various parts, especially the Kashmir Valley.

While the police has been prompt in disseminating the information with regard to recovery of ‘eight grams heroin like substance’, it has maintained stoic silence about the achievements registered since the launch of the so-called Operation Sanjeevani. Taking cover under the drive, the police handout reads, “Continuing its drive against drugs under Operation Sanjeevani, District Police Jammu arrested three drug peddlers during the intervening night of September 4, 2019 and recovered eight grams heroin. A police party from Police Station Trikuta Nagar led by Inspector Bishnesh Kumar, while on naka duty near Bahu Plaza Rail Head Complex Jammu, apprehended three persons in vehicle (JK02CD/7130). The persons were identified as Rohit Choudhary, son of Late Ram Paul Choudhary, resident of Raipur Satwari, Abhishak Jamwal, son of Gautam Singh Jamwal, resident of Shivaji Chowk Nanak Nagar Jammu, Vishwajeet Singh, son of Ranbir Singh, resident of Trilokpur Jakh Vijaypur, Samba. On search, 8 grams of heroin recovered from their possession. In relation to this, FIR 247/2019 under Sections 8/21/22/27(a)/29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Trikuta Nagar and investigation initiated”.