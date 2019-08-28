Hold CBI probe into backdoor appointments made in BJP-PDP rule: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Reiterating demand of the party for a high-level probe into all appointments made during four years of BJP-PDP rule, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, Harsh Dev Singh said that educated youth of the State was the worst causality of misrule of the erstwhile regime. He said that though the State Governor had also pointed out irregularities and frauds in appointments as well as allotments of contracts, the much needed action against the delinquents was still elusive.

Referring to media reports appearing on regular basis in past, Harsh Dev Singh said that corruption had become all-pervading in J&K especially during the erstwhile regime with thousands of backdoor appointments and Govt jobs having been put to open auction with none to take cognizance. He said that huge scams had been reported after fall of BJP-PDP Govt, relating to power projects, insurance contracts and paid appointments, with even the constitutional and statutory bodies like PSC and SSB also coming under the scanner of the Governor. He, however, regretted the scuttling of all such probes under pressure of political big wigs despite repeated assurances of the Governor for putting all such corrupt Ministers and bureaucrats behind the bars.

Harsh Dev said that not only J&K Bank, which had made thousands of political appointments in blatant disregard for all cannons of equity and fair-play, the other State Government Departments had also beaten all records of such nasty backdoor appointments during four year rule of PDP-BJP Govt. He said that corrupt politicians, in league with certain reckless officers, had blown to smithereens all rules, regulations and procedure on the subject and appointed several thousands of blue-eyed candidates in Govt services on monetary and other extraneous considerations, which needed a CBI probe. He said that a number of DRWs alone, which stood at 61,000 in 2014 rose to 1,10,000 in 2017, as disclosed in replies in the Legislative Assembly itself. In the same way, hundreds of appointments of Assistant Professors, JEs and consultants in Education and H&ME Deptt had created massive furore with no takers for the complaints of irregularities against PSC and SSB.