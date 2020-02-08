H&ME Deptt orders addition in list of free drugs, diagnostics to be available in Govt hospitals

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Health and Medical Education Department on Friday ordered an addition in the list of Drugs and Diagnostics being provided free of cost to the patients in Government Hospitals, Sub-Centre and Primary Health Centres.

A list of 15 drugs and 9 diagnostic services shall be made available at PHC Level.

This would be another initiative of the department towards ensuring quality and affordable health care services to its citizens with minimal out of pocket expenses.

The Lieutenant Governor administration is keen in strengthening the health care facilities in all government hospitals with emphasis on grass root level health institutions so that health care is available at the remotest possible areas of the UT with minimal referral of patients to tertiary care institutions.

The free diagnostics thus incorporated included Urine Dipstick in Sub Center besides Rapid Syphills Test, HIV Serology Rapid Test, Typhoid Serology, Hepatitis Test Basic HBSAG, Liver Function Test, Blood Urea, Creatinine, Lipid Profile and Stool Test.

Similarly, free drugs hereby incorporated included Enalapril, Metamorphine, Glimepiride, Telmestatine, Salbutanol, Ibuprofen and Fluconozol and Pheytoin Sodium tablets Albendazole and Metronidazole Benzorate Oral syrup, Gentamycin and Dexamethasone injections, Xylometazoline Nasal drops, Wax Solvent Ear Drops and Liquid Paraffin.