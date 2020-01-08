HM terrorist killed in Awantipora encounter

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora of South Kashmir after a 40-day gap since the last encounter, police said. As per the details, on a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in village Chursoo area of Awantipora.

During the search operation, the hiding terrorist fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and the body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Shahid Ahmad Gadhanji resident of Eidgah Mohalla Arwani Bejbehara.

As per the police records he was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. Incriminating material including arms & ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter.

Pertinently police and community members including the family members of Shahid made efforts requesting Shahid to surrender. However he fired indiscriminately on the security forces leading to exchange of fire in which he was killed.