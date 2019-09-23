HM Shah moots idea of multipurpose card

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday mooted the idea of a multipurpose identity card for citizens with all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, driving licence and bank accounts.
Shah also said the Census 2021 data will be collected through mobile app.
The Home Minister said there should also be a system that when a person dies, the information is updated in the population data automatically.
“We can have just one card for all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, bank account, driving licence, voter card. This is a potential,” he said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘No-smoking’ essential part of healthy-heart lifestyle: Dr Sushil
Medical camp held
‘Gully Boy’ India’s official Oscar entry
PG College Rajouri celebrates World Peace Day
Arjun Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of ‘Comali’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper