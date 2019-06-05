HM Shah extends Eid greetings

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday extended Eid greetings and hoped the festival would bring peace and happiness for everyone.
“Extend my warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival bring peace, joy and happiness in everyone’s life,” he tweeted.
Eid is being celebrated across the country on Wednesday. (PTI)
