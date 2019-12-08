HM Shah condoles loss of lives in fire tragedy

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a massive fire incident here and directed officials concerned to provide immediate assistance to those affected.
A fire swept through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi this morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured.
In a tweet, Shah said, “Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured”.
“Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis,” he said.
A total of 59 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, police said. (PTI)
