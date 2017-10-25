HM chief Sallahuddin’s son arrested by NIA

Terrorist held in Tral, panic after explosion

Agency

NEW DELHI: Shahid Yousuf, the son of terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, was arrested by the NIA on Tuesday in connection with its probe into Kashmir terror funding.

Yousuf was summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to appear before it for questioning, officials said. He was subsequently arrested here, the officials said.

The NIA is probing illegal funding, including through hawala channels, for terrorist activities in parts of Kashmir Valley. It has registered multiple cases in this connection.

Yousuf’s father Mohammed Yusuf Shah-better known as Syed Salahuddin-was in June this year declared a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of State.

According to the top anti-terror agency, Yousuf was in touch with Saudi Arabia-based Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Aijaz Ahmad Bhat and had received money to fund secessionist and terror activities in the Kashmir Valley.

Sources say Yousuf accepted money transferred through Western Union by Aijaz, who is on the run, and investigators have documents from Saudi Arabia and India confirming the transfers.

The money allegedly meant to fund the Hizbul Mujahideen’s terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, was sent in four installments to Yousuf between 2011 and 2014.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Tral, an official said. “Arizoo Bashir was arrested by the police and security fores from Tral,” a police spokesman said.

He said that Bashir was a Hizb terrorist and had been active for “quite some time”.

In a related development, panic gripped Tral town after people mistook an explosion for a grenade blast, the police said.

The explosion took place around 11 am, triggering panic among the people in the area, a police official said.

There were unsubstantiated reports that militants had lobbed a grenade, the official added.