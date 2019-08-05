HM Amit Shah to make statement in Parliament

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Parliament on Monday, amidst speculation that it could be on Jammu and Kashmir.

A home ministry spokesperson said said Shah will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at noon.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had a hour-long meeting, where the top leadership is believed to have discussed issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)