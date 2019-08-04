HM Amit Shah holds meeting with top security brass

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with top security officials and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The hour-long meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is understood to have been discussed in the meeting, an official said.

However, what exactly transpired in the meeting is not known immediately.

Jammu and Kashmir has been on the edge following deployment of additional security forces in the state last week.

The administration of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under President’s rule, has ordered curtailment of annual Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir Valley, citing terror threat.

Outstation students, studying in the NIT in Srinagar, have also been asked to leave the campus and go home and not to return till further order.

Following the deployment of additional troops and other steps, there have been rumours that the Centre may have plans to do away with Article 35A, which gives exclusive rights to the state’s residents in government jobs and land.

Mainstream political parties have, however, vowed to resist any such move to tinker with the special status.

On Thursday, a delegation comprising National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and a party MP met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him not to take any step which may lead to deterioration in the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

They also urged Modi to facilitate holding of Assembly election in the state by the year-end.(PTI)