Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian

Srinagar: A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists was Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Acting on a specific information about the presence of terrorists in Batpore-Narwani area of Imam Sahib in Shopian district of south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation Friday morning, a police official said.
As the forces were conducting searches of the area, the terrorists fired upon them, he said.
The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which one terrorist was killed, the official said, adding the body was recovered along with arms and ammunition.
He said the slain militant has been identified as Sameer Seh of Shopian who was affiliated with proscribed outfit HM.
Seh was involved in several terror crime cases pertaining to civilian killings and attacks on security establishments. (PTI)
