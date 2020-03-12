Hizbul module busted in Kupwara, 3 terrorists arrested

Three Jaish associates held in Budgam

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday busted a terror module linked to banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and arrested three terrorists in this connection. According to reports, the Kupwara Police and 5 Bihar Regiment busted the HM module active in the Kralpora area of Kupwara district after receiving a tip of in this regard.

At least three terror associates affiliated with banned terror organization HM were also arrested in the joint operation.

Those arrested are said to be in close contact with high-profile terrorist commander Bashir Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam operating across from the PoK.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Aijaz Ah Payair, son of Gh Mohd Payair, resident of Kunan Poshpora Kupwara; Mohd Altaf Payair, son of late Gh Qadir Payair, resident of Dardsun Kupwara; Ab Rouf Malik, son of Gh Ahmad Malik, resident of Dardsun Kupwara.

According to the J&K police, these individuals were active in the area for the last eight months and were involved in various subversive activities like providing shelter/ logistic support to terrorists.

The trio was also tasked with recruiting youths from the Kupwara district. During the course of the investigation, a large cache of arms/ ammunition and other incriminating material was also recovered.

An FIR No 13/202O under sections 13, 18, 39 ULAP Act & 7/25 IA Act has been registered at the Police Station Kralpora and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, three terrorist associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad, including a minor, were held and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession in Budgam district, police said.

They were active in the area for the past few months, they said.

“(Based) on a specific input, security forces arrested Dilawar Sofi and Sameer Yousuf Ganie, who are associates affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM. The third associate held is a minor. All of them are residents of Chadoora, Budgam,” a police spokesperson said.

He said the three were involved in various subversive activities, providing shelter and logistical support to terrorists.

Based on the disclosures made by them, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have also been recovered, he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.