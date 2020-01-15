Hizb terrorist killed in encounter in Doda

Jammu: A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter with Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, an official said.
The encounter took place in Gondana belt of the district on specific information, PRO, Defence, Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand said.
The Hizbul terrorist has been identified as Abbas.
Further details are awaited. (PTI)
