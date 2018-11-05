Hizb posters call for poll boycott, 13 rounded up

STATE TIMES NEWS
DODA: Posters of the Hizbul Mujahideen have surfaced in Doda District threatening people not to contest the upcoming Panchayat elections. The posters surfaced in the upper reaches of Dandal and Gurmul areas of Kashtighar Tehsil in Doda, the police said.
“Some posters were found in Gurmul, Dandal and some other areas of Kashtigar. We are ascertaining the authenticity of the posters. We are not in a position to say anything now as the matter is being investigated with the help of experts,” police spokesperson said. He said a case in this regard was registered and the posters were removed.
Police also conducted raids at many places and rounded up thirteen people for interrogation.
