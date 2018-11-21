Hizb operative involved in killing of SI Imtiaz nabbed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Tuesday nabbed a Hizbul Mujahideen operative for his alleged role in the murder of a Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Ali Ahmad Mir in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama last month.

According to reports, the arrested Hizbul Mujahideen operative has been identified as Ansar-ul-Haq (28), son of Bashir Ahmad Raina, resident of Lone Mohalla, village Tikan Batapora, District Pulwama.

Haq is believed to be involved in the killing of 30-year-old intelligence officer Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Ali Ahmad Mir whose bullet-ridden body was found in Chewa Kalan area of Pulwama District on October 28.

Haq is currently in the custody of the Special Cell, which managed to track him down following specific intelligence inputs.

The Special Cell team searched the accused Haq in different possible hideouts in and around Delhi. In the meanwhile, it came to notice that the accused is changing his hideouts and has shifted to Mumbai and thereafter to Bengaluru and other nearby areas.

Today, a specific information was received that Haq will come to Delhi Airport from Bengaluru and will further go to Srinagar.

The team led by Inspectors Satish Rana and Ravinder Joshi of New Delhi Range under supervision of ACP Govind Sharma, apprehended the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist from T3 terminal of IGI Airport New Delhi.

Prior to this, a team comprising Insp. Ravinder Joshi, S-I Manoj Kumar, S-I Arvind, S-I Vikram Singh, S-I Sukhbir Singh, ASI Akash Tomar, ASI Gulab Singh, ASI Brijpal, ASI Amar Singh, HC Kapoor Singh, HC Mukesh and HC Ravi was formed to apprehend him. Sharing details about his arrest, DCP Pramod Khushwaha said that in the month of October, 2018, Haq was directed by Hizb terrorist Zahur Thokar to provide movement details of SI Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir of CID Branch of J&K Police.

Subsequently, Haq asked his female friend to ask Imtiaz for a lift and then tipped off Hizbul terrorists about his exact location.

Ansar-ul Haq’s girlfriend has been identified as Sadiya Sheikh, a civil services aspirant who was also known to Sub-Inspector Mir.

As per plan, on October 28, Haq dropped Sadiya Sheikh at Amar Singh College in Srinagar and directed her to call S-I Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir and bring him towards Pulwama.

Accordingly, on the direction of Haq, Sadiya Sheikh met S-I Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir where she learnt that he was going to his native place in Pulwama. She requested him to drop her en-route Pulwama.

Meanwhile, she passed the details to Haq regarding S-I Mir. Accordingly Haq waited for them in his 1-10 Car at Chattargam Petrol Pump.

Haq also informed terrorist group about the same and the details of I-10 Grand Silver colour car number of deceased Sub-Inspector. Terrorist group directed Haq to keep watch and timely pass on the information when any movement is noticed.

At about 1:00 PM, Haq saw his girlfriend accompanying S-I Mir in car and accordingly followed the car and passed the information to the terrorist group. After crossing of Karimabad, terrorists intercepted the 1-10 Grand Silver car of S-I Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir and later killed him.

After his brutal killing, Mir’s colleagues said that he was desperate to meet his parents despite knowing that terrorists had laid a trap for him in his village.

Mir had even reportedly shaved off his beard to change his appearance, a police officer said.

Posted in the CID department, Mir had been warned against venturing into his village as there was a possibility of an attack by terrorist groups, who have been targeting policemen in the State recently.

Son of a retired police officer, Mir had served in Ganderbal district of South Kashmir for five years before being transferred to Kulgam district last year. A dedicated police officer, Mir was shifted to CID department in March this year.

Haq on the motivation of one local terrorist namely Wajid, resident of Babhara, Pulwama came in contact with terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. He was in regular contact with other HM terrorists namely Liyakat, Shau Cable, Shahid Ahmad Baba, Zahid Tiger and Zahur. He used to pass information to the terrorists about the movements of security forces and local police officers.

Haq is post graduate in English from Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora. His father is in apple fruit business while his brother is working as Government Teacher, at Village Mitrigam, Pulwama. Haq’s two sisters are married while Ansar got married this year on August 3.