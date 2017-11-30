Hizb, LeT over-ground worker surrenders

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: An over-ground worker (OGW) of the Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Wednesday surrendered before security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, an Army official said.

Altaf Sheikh, who was close to the Hizbul Mujahideen and the LeT, surrendered before the Army in Kulgam, the official said.

No further details were given.