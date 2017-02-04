Hiteshwar of YCET to represent India in Roll Ball World Cup

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Hiteshwar Singh, a Civil Engineering student of Yogananda College of Engineering and Technology, has been selected by Roll Ball Federation of India to represent the country in Fourth Roll Ball World Cup which is going to be held at Dhaka from 16th to 23rd February, 2017.

Bringing laurels to the State, Hiteshwar Singh was selected amongst the 180 players invited for selection trial which were held at Pune from 24th to 28th January, 2017.

Son of Sudhir Singh, AEE in PHE and Anuradha Sambyal Teacher, Histewar is also a former speed skater who has won many medals at national level in speed and as well as roll ball.

Hiteshwar Singh gave credit of this achievement to his mentor in Roll Ball, Madhu Khajuria, his parents and Chairman YCET Vidhi Singh Jamwal and the management of YCET for their overall support.