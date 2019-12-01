Hiteshwar of J&K bags gold as India wins Rollball World Cup

State Times News

JAMMU: Skater turned Rollball player, Hiteshwar Singh brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir after India retained the title in the 5th Rollball World Cup held at Chennai.

Playing his second World Cup, Hiteshwar emerged as highest goal scorer for gold winning Indian side thus remained in limelight.

Defending Champion India, lead by Adtiya Ganeshwade of Maharahtra, defeated Kenya in final 804. Earlier, in the semifinals, India beat Bangladesh 2-1. In the preliminary league round, India defeated Egypt, Sengal, Belarus, New Zealand, England, Vietnam and Maldives.

Similarly, in women section, India lost to Kenya in the final to finish runners-up. Two J&K women, Khushi Gupta and Suvidha Sareen were part of the Indian women team. India reached final defeating Egypt in the last four stages of the competition and trounced England in quarterfinals. In league stages, India defeated Bangladesh, China, Maldives, Australia. Khushi Gupta scored six goles and Suvidha Sareen three in the competition, a handout issued by the J&K Roll Ball Association here today informed.

Important to mention here that five boys and three girls from J&K were selected as probable. But only three (two girls and one boy) could make it to the team India.

Madhu Sharma of Jammu and Kashmir headed the technical panel in the 5th Rollball World Cup, the handout added.

Meanwhile, members of the Rollball Association of J&K congratulated the medal winner players form Union Territory.