Hit & run case solved, accused arrested

BATOTE: Police on Sunday solved a hit and run case within 24 hours by arresting the accused driver and seized truck involved in the accident.

As per the details, yesterday about 8:40 PM, an unknown truck hit a person namely Abdul Majid son of Gulam Mohd resident of Tehsil Ganeter, district Doda at Chanpa Batote and after hitting the victim truck driver ran away from the spot.

Injured victim was brought to CHC Batote from where he was referred to GMC Jammu and on way to Jammu he succumbed to injuries. After death, his body was brought to CHC Batote and after postmortem handed over to legal heirs for last rites.

In the meanwhile after hectic efforts a team of Batote Police, headed by SHO Batote Insp Nazir Ahmed and assisted by SI Sumeet Sharma and ASI Harnam Singh, succeeded in tracing the truck (JK02CA/7116) involved in the accident and accused driver namely Mangal Dass son of Krishan Lal resident of H No.197 Nai Basti Satwari Jammu, against whom a case vide FIR NO 117/2018 under section 279/304A RPC was registered at Police Station Batote was arrested. Whole investigation was done under the close supervision of DySP Azgar Ali Malik Hqt Ramban, Add SP Ramban Sanjay Parihar under the overall supervision of SSP Ramban Anita Sharma.