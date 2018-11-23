Hit or miss situation

Share Share 0 Share 0

Satwant Singh Rissam

Since 2014, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seen tremendous rise in Jammu and Kashmir. Following the 2014 Assembly victory in the state, the BJP has again turned victorious in just concluded Urban Local Bodies elections by winning record number of Municipal Councils and Committees. In these elections the BJP has been able to even register victory in Kashmir region. An impressive show was put up by the party in Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) by getting its corporators elected for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Although the independent corporators and Congress corporators joined hands in JMC to challenge the BJP but were left behind. At the moment, BJP has maximum number of chairpersons and vice chairpersons across the State in various Municipal Councils and Committees. However, BJP even saw few defeats (Doda, Udhampur, Kathua and Leh Municipalities) which have been ignored and managed to be shown as a BJP mandate all over. With upcoming Lok Sabha elections, these defeats may impact the plans of BJP in the State. Indeed, BJP has also suffered a major setback in Ladakh after its MP from Ladakh, Thupstan Chhewang, resigned from the party as well as from the Parliament. These all situations suggest that on ground Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not priority for some of the voters.

Last week, the nine-phased Panchayat polls began in the State amid the boycott of National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). These elections are being taken on a high note as it will lead to revival of grass root democracy in the State. Infact, the rural voters turned up in large numbers in two phases of Panchayat polls. Even for maintaining peace in both regions during this election season the government is taking several steps but still there are major law and order problems which now and then are erupting in both the regions. I feel on one side steps are being taken for revival of grass root democracy and on the other side law and order problems are increasing with every passing day in the state. Firstly, the killings of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar in Kishtwar District disturbed the social atmosphere in Kishtwar and Doda. I believe both these killings in Jammu region were done to create communal tension in the region. Such was the level of anger in people of Kishtwar on these killings that Union Minister and sitting MP from the constituency Dr Jitendra Singh was ‘heckled’ by angry mourners after the cremation of Parihar brothers. Secondly, the kidnappings and killing of young boys last week in Kashmir region has sent shock waves across the State. The video of execution of one of the young boy has also gone viral on the social media. These incidents have further deteriorated the already strained situation in Kashmir.

For me there are some more strange things which are happening in the political circles here. In Jammu region, BJP is finding its victories amid falling vote percentage and in Kashmir, the NC’s and PDP’s boycott of the elections is providing space to Peoples Conference (PC). Such are the speculations after the growth of PC led by Sajjad Lone in last four years (with the support of BJP) that he is being predicted as the next Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP after having partnered with both NC and PDP now appears to create another political alternative in Kashmir while also trying to save itself in Jammu region. Therefore, I think the performance of PC in next elections will determine the fate of many in electoral politics of the State. The latest step taken by Govenor to dissolve the Assembly appears to show that the political fight has turned very nasty in the State. I remember very well, how in opening days the targets or priorities for settling the Kashmir issue and politically empowering Jammu were put up by BJP but nothing could be achieved in last four years. Despite all these accusations, the BJP State President Ravinder Raina is hopeful to win over 50 Assembly seats in next elections. These all things and situations happening in State are extraordinary and only time will tell for whom it becomes a hit or miss situation.

