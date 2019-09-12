Hit & run case solved; accused arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Police on Thursday solved a hit and run case by arresting the driver with 5 hours.

Briefing media, Superintendent of Police Jammu Rural Suram Singh said, on September, 2019, an unknown vehicle hit a motor cycle (JK02CD-6373) at Dhok Jagir (Sohal)in which two persons namely Prema Ram(80), son of Sain Dass, resident of Bhagwana Chak Tehsil Khour and Harbans Lal (45), son of Girdhari Lal, resident of Sarmala Tehsil Khour died on the spot. Police team reached on spot, took the bodies of both the deceased in possession which were badly damaged and shifted them to SDH Akhnoor for post-mortem.

During spot inspection one broken piece of right side mirror of vehicle was recovered with the marking R-67L1,it was taken to various vehicle’s companies including Maruti-Suzuki and it was confirmed from the agency that vehicle involved in accident was a Wagonor, thereafter CCTV footages of different locations of city and some adjoining area was obtained, analyzed thoroughly and probed for any clue with the incident and it was established that one Wagonor (white colour)crossed that spot ,subsequently vehicle’s number was traced (JK02CF-3947), address was traced and owner was traced.

Thus erring driver Ranjeet Singh, son of Angrez Singh, resident of Domana near Army ground was arrested and the blind hit and run case was solved in less than five hours after strenuous efforts. A case vide FIR No. 210/2019 under Sections 279/304-A RPC was registered against him at Police Station Akhnoor.

SSP has appealed to the peoples to follow the new traffic norms.