History seems to be forgotten by Cong-NC leaders: BJP

JAMMU: The leaders of NC and Congress are vying with each other in criticising BJP for unfair conduct of BDC elections scheduled to be held later this month.

“In a recent statement, the Chief Spokesperson of JKPCC dubbed the elections as BJP versus None, while saying so, he seems to forget the electoral history of this State between 1951-1972, which is full of intrigues and ploys, when Congress was the ruling party at the Centre,” Brig Anil Gupta, State Spokesperson said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Elaborating further, Brig Gupta reminded results of elections since 1951 to those who are crying hoarse about absence of opposition in BDC elections. “In 1951, NC won 75/75 seats unopposed with nominations of all opponents rejected. In 1957, NC won 69/75 with 47 seats unopposed. In 1962, NC won 68/74 with 33 unopposed and allegations of malpractices. In 1967, Congress won 60/75 with 39 seats unopposed while 118 candidates were rejected. In 1972, Congress won 58/75 with Plebiscite Front banned and allegations of large scale election malpractices. How can the people of J&K forget the treachery of Congress in 1975 when it first installed Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and later rejected him,” he questioned.

“Nobody prevented any of the political parties to participate in the elections. They had no intent of contesting the elections. How could they face the voters who are determined to hold these parties accountable for their past misdeeds and broken promises? Moreover, many candidates have declined to contest on symbol of Congress and are contesting as independents. As in the past, they found petty excuses to boycott the process of devolution of power to grass root leaders, likewise they are scared of centre of power shifting from Gupkar road to Panchayats and BDCs,” stated Brig Gupta.

“Only wearer knows where the shoe pinches. History will continue to haunt those who were responsible for ruining the State in past,” stated Brig Gupta.