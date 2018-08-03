History of e-governance in India

Share Share 0 Share 0

Pulkit Chrungoo

E-governance is usually defined as distribution of government services and information to the public using electronic means. The means used for the distribution of information are often referred to as Information Technology or ‘IT’ in short forms. Use of IT in the government facilities is an efficient, speedy and transparent process for distributing information to the public and other agencies, and for performing government administration activities.

The term governance may be termed as the process by which society navigates itself. In the process of e-governance the interactions between the State, Private Enterprise and Civil Society are being increasingly acclimatised and revised through the influence of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), constituting the phenomenon of e-governance. We can look the other way but the reality is that the time is changing and so are the means of communication and governance. There are many instances which have advocated loudly such developments; the use of the Internet by Civil Society, NGOs and professional associations to mobilise opinion and influence decision-making process that affect them; the increasing electronic delivery of government and commercial service and information; the electronic publication of draft legislation and statements of direction for public feedback; on the infrastructure side, the liberalisation of telecommunication markets and trends towards web-enabled mobile telephony and digital television are facilitating this evolution.

In the past, the mode of interaction between a citizen and a government agency took place in a government office. But with the emerging of information and communication technologies, it has become easier and convenient to find service centres closer to the clients. Such centres may consist of an unattended booth in the government agency, a service booth located close to the client outside the government agency, or the use of a personal computer at home or office. In which ever condition it has become easy and convenient to find services required by the clients or anyone just at a distance of one click or some steps away. This revolution has changed the way we used to think about government functioning. This has broadened the spectrum of services that can be provided through the use of information and communication technologies. Despite the fact that the world has been taken over by the Internet storm, there are still some stones that are yet to be turned.

The History of e-governance in India dates back to the year 1970. Keeping in mind the increasing importance of electronics, the Government of India established the Department of Electronics in 1970. The subsequent establishment of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in 1977 was the first major step towards e-governance in India as it brought ‘information’ and its communication in focus. However, the main thrust for e-governance was provided by the launching of NICNET in 1987 – the national satellite-based computer network. This was followed by the launch of the District Information System of the National Informatics Centre (DISNIC) programme to computerise all district offices in the country for which free hardware and software was offered to the state governments. NICNET was extended via the state capitals to all district headquarters by 1990. These steps taken by the Government of India proved to be instrumental in bringing the revolution of e-governance in India. The results of these steps are seen today when we are able to register ourselves to any government scheme or programme while sitting in our living room. We are one push button away from any benefit that is provided by the government schemes or programmes. People living in far flung areas are also able to access these services because of the mobile friendly nature of the websites. This has proved to be a turning point in the governance sector. Not only services and benefits are provided but also information. This makes it vital and legitimate. We can make up our mind regarding the government by looking up to the information provided by it on the government websites and if we have any problem with the content used by them, we can easily report. These days a lot of care is put into the feedback of the customer or the client. This makes room for the improvement. This is also now possible through e-governance that anyone can provide feedback to the government through online portals as well as the government reaches back to them.

E-Governance was started in India by AKSHAYA in Kerala. This project involved setting up around 5,000 multipurpose community technology centres called Akshaya e-Kendra’s across Kerala. Run by private entrepreneurs, each e-Kendra set up within 2-3 kilometres of every household, would cater to the requirements of around 1,000-3,000 families to make available the power of networking and connectivity to common man. This project emphasised the role of private players in the e-governance in India. This helps making government functioning transparent and accountable for their work.

Now India has taken a huge step forward towards the e-governance programme. We are having this service in about every sector. India has shown the world that it has the efficiency of turning the odds against them. There are many programmes and schemes that are completely dependent on Internet and are pioneer in promoting e-governance such as:

E-Courts

E-Biz

Aadhar Enable Payable System (AEPS)

Digital India Programme

MyGov Citizen Portal

E-Kranti Scheme

Digital Cloud For Every Indian

My Governance

Mobile Seva

All these schemes and programmes have improved the speed by which government work was used to be done. The technology makes it easier and quicker. It saves ample amount of time and huge amount of money. Not only it brings transparency but it also brings accountability, convenience, improved customer service and increased access to information.

(The Author is B.Com, LLB, Master’s Programme in Government-MITSOG and Public Policy Strategist)