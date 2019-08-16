Historical wrong undone

Omkar Dattatray

A great leap towards national and emotional integration of the J&K has happened with the goodbye to the most controversial provision of the Indian constitution that is article 370 and other article of 35(A). The abrogation of article 370 and as a consequence of repealing of article 35(A) is an unprecedented and an extra ordinary step and decision of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government. Within few months of government formation the Modi – Amit duo has taken a very bold and daring decision of repealing of article 370 of the constitution thereby taking away the special status and position of the J&K state which is the result of the political determination and strong will of the Narendra Modi Government. At last Modi has taken the bold decision which is the last nail in the coffin of terrorism in J&K. Not only the abrogation of article 370 and article 35(A) but the reorganization of the state and the bill in this connection has been passed by both houses of the parliament and it has got the presidential consent as well. Now the bill has become a law and J&K has been bifurcated into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

It is a historical decision and it has undone the historical wrong committed by the first PM of India Pt. J.L Nehru seventy years ago. The bill to repeal the provisions of article 370 and all consequential provisions is done to correct the historical wrong and this will now pave the way for the further integration of J&K with the national main stream. With the passing of the historical legislation in the parliament a long pending demand of the Ladakhi people has been fulfilled and the abrogation of article 370 and carving of the separate union territory of Ladakh has been hailed by all sections of the people of the region and the Kashmir hegemony and dominance over Ladakh has now been undone as the people of Ladakh will now be masters of their own destiny. With the carving out of J&K as the union territory the people of J&K will be equal to all other people of India and J&K will not now have a separate flag but only the Indian National Flag and the dual citizenship of the J&K will also cease. The people of J&K will now be citizen of India and all the laws of the Indian parliament will apply to J&K and Ladakh.

The RTI and right to food Act as well as the right to education act will now apply to J&K and Ladakh. The article 365 which empowers the president of India to put any state under president’s rule will apply to J&K & Ladakh as well. Infact the wall of distrust and mistrust is done away with the repealing of the most controversial and undesirable article 370. It should be noted that the article 370 and other consequential article 35(A) of the Indian constitution is the mother of all trouble and terrorism in J&K as this article stood like a rock between Indian Union and J&K and with the removal of this unnecessary article the road has been cleared for the fuller integration of J&K with the Indian Union. Repealing of article 370 and article 35(A) as well as the reorganization of J&K is a death kneel to the forces of separation and secessionism and they are counting their days. The common man of Kashmir is happy on the abrogation of these articles on which the Kashmir ruler have been exploiting them all these seventy years of independence.

Only few families of these rulers have benefited by the continuance of this controversial article while the common masses of J&K are in abject poverty. This is the reason that Muftis and Abdullah’s are making a hue and cry over the scrapping of these articles and they are provoking gullible masses of the state against the repealing of the article 370 and reincarnation of J&K. It is the article 370 that has blocked the investment in trade and industry in J&K and therefore there is no big & small industry in J&K Thanks to the enactment of this article. With the scrapping of these anti J&K articles the flow of investment will be directed to Kashmir and new factories and industries will take birth and this will give enough employment to the people of J&K and Ladakh and thus the problem of unemployment will be solved to a vast extant and their will be peace and development all around.

The need of the hour is that people of J&K should maintain calm & peace and should not get themselves to be exploited any more. Slowly the situation in J&K will become normal and ultimately people of J&K have triumphed and these few dynastic rulers will have to suffer. NC Lok Sabha members should resign from their seats if they have real love for the aspirations of the people of Kashmir. Even PDP Rajya Sabha members should also resign for the so called Kashmir cause but they will not do this as the chairs are important to these leaders.