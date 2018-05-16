Historic Shiv Parvati Moungri Mela concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: The three days historic Moungri mela which commenced from 14th of May concluded today at Sardabbar, Moungri with traditional fervor and gaiety.

Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Finance, Planning, Law & Justice, Relief & Rehabilitation and Labour & Emp, Agriculture, Floriculture and Horticulture, Ajay Nanda was the chief guest on the occasion.

While appreciating the efforts of organizers in holding local fairs in far flung areas of the district,

Nanda said that the local festivals play a significant role to aware the masses about the beneficial schemes initiated by the central and state governments for their socio-economic upliftment besides preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the region and to tap tourism potential of the area optimally.

He further said that sports activities play a vital role for the overall personality development of the youth besides channelizing their positive energies in right perspective.

Pertinent to mention that during the three days of the Mela, Youth Services and Sports Department organized rural sports competitions and cultural programmes by involving different schools of the area.

The cultural troupes drawn from various educational institutions presented folk dances and cultural programmes depicting the tradition of the area.

Number of temporary sweet shops and toy shops by the locals as well as visiting vendors were the main attraction for the people at the Mela site.

For the successful culmination of the three-day festival, the district administration had made elaborate arrangements of security, drinking water and power supply, medicare, traffic regulation, additional bus services and stock of commodities.

Earlier, MoS inaugurated Kalsote to Moungri 4.37 Km construction road stage-1 in block Panchari under PMGSY at an estimated cost of 334.78 lakh

DSP Dar, Himat Singh, Tehsildar,Moungri Amit Kumar who is also the MelaOfficer, Block Development Officer, Suman Katal, ZPEO, Panchari, Pawan Kumar Sharma, Chairman Shiv Parvati Cave Shrine Development Board Moungri, Advocate Swantanter Dev Kotwal, Heads of different educational institutions, teachers and local mela committee members were present on the occasion.