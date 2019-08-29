Historic Sankri Mela concludes, thousands seek divine blessings

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: The three-day Historic Sankri Devta mela, which commenced on 27th of August in Panchari, concluded today with overwhelming participation of over 60,000 visitors and devotees thronging the mela from different areas of the state to pay obeisance at the temple and seek blessings of the Devta.

The mela was organized under the overall supervision of District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla,. The district administration had made elaborate arrangements of security, drinking water, power supply, Medicare, traffic regulation for successful conduct of the event.

During three day mela, the students of various educational institutions and folk artists belonging to surrounding areas presented their performance depicting tradition of the area.

Students of different educational institutions participated in various sports activities organized by the District Youth Services and Sports in collaboration with Education Department. Besides, number of departmental stalls, temporary sweet shops, toy shops and other eatable corners by the locals as well as outside vendors were the main attraction for the general public visiting the mela.